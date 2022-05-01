Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid heatwave and humidity being reported in several parts of the country, a large number of people turned to the Ganga ghat at Prayagraj to take a dip in 'Sangam', the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati to get some respite from the scorching heat.

In Prayagraj, the mercury touched 44 degrees on Saturday, while on Friday, it was recorded at up to 45 degrees.

In such a situation, people are taking various measures to protect their bodies from scorching heat and keep themselves cool.

"The humidity is increasing day by day. It is difficult to stay indoors as well. We usually come out in the early mornings or late evenings. People prefer avoiding any work outdoors in the afternoon. Here, at Ganga, it feels relaxing and an early morning bath in Sangam is rejuvenating," said Satyam Tripathi, a local resident.

LuvKush Tripathi from Prayagraj said, "The temperature here has risen upto 45- 46 degrees. It is very difficult to keep the body cool. We come here to take bath at Ganga, it gives relaxation and keeps body and mind calm."

Locals also said that the river Ganga holds significant importance, many people travel from far-flung places to take a dip in the holy river occasionally; the people at Prayagraj are privileged to have this opportunity every day.

"We are privileged that we have Ganga here. Not everyone has that privilege. Since we have it, we are getting relief from this scorching summer as well as visiting the holy place frequently. The city seems to be on curfew, people come out of their houses only in an emergency," said Anurag Singh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for five states of northwestern India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

IMD Scientist RK Jenamani informed that some parts of the country recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius this week.

He said that during the first week of May, there is a likeliness of witnessing western disturbances and increased chances of rain. In an advisory, he said that under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2. (ANI)

