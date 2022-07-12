Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a "transparent" probe into cases lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts of the state, a senior official said.

The SIT has been asked for a speedy probe and submit a charge sheet in the court, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

The SIT will be headed by IG (Prison) Preetinder Singh. PTI ABN

