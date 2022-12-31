Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The first meeting of the Backward Classes Commission constituted by the state government in connection with the local body elections held a meeting on Saturday in which policies and procedures regarding the statewide survey were discussed, as per an official statement.

Interacting with the media representatives after the meeting, Commission Chairman Justice (Retd) Ram Avtar Singh said, "The guidelines of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the High Court will be followed in letter and spirit regarding the reservation for OBCs in civic body elections. The commission will submit its first report in the next three months."

He further said that after this, the remaining necessary procedures will be completed in a period of 2-3 months.

"The state government has constituted the commission for a period of six months. The work will be completed in the stipulated time," he said.

Justice (retd) Ram Avtar Singh said that the commission team will visit all 75 districts to get accurate data for the survey. Cooperation will be taken from the local district administration. Suggestions will also be invited from public representatives to ensure that the results of the survey are flawless.

"When the team will go to the districts, it will also interact with the local public representatives. Along with this, phone numbers can also be issued on behalf of the Member Secretary of the Commission as per the requirement," he said.

Giving information about the first meeting, the chairman said that all the members were present in Saturday's meeting. He said that the presence of a member was through a virtual medium.

"In the first meeting, the commission considered the further process and method for the survey. The commission will also study related cases of states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra," said Justice (retd) Ram Avtar Singh.

He said that now the commission has started functioning duly, the meeting will be held every day. This is a completely new work, so action will be taken only after a thorough discussion of all the points. (ANI)

