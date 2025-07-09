Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday secured a week-long custody of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion racket, who was arrested last week.

Besides him, the ATS has taken another accused, Neetu alias Nasreen, into their custody for a week.

Four people had been arrested in connection with the case. The police have alleged that the accused acted in an organised manner to convert individuals from Hindu and other non-Muslim communities to Islam.

The development comes following state police chief Rajeev Krishna's directive to officials to conduct an in-depth probe and unearth the entire network, including its financial sources and associated individuals.

According to a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh Police, the ATS has obtained the custody of Jalaluddin and Neetu from July 10 to July 16 after approaching an NIA court.

Both were arrested from the Madhpur village in Balrampur district on July 5. Jalaluddin, described by authorities as the mastermind of the conversion racket, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him and carried a Rs 50,000 reward on his arrest.

Both were initially sent to Lucknow District Jail.

The case, registered at the ATS police station in Gomtinagar, Lucknow, includes charges under BNS Sections 121A (waging war against the state), 153A (promoting enmity), 417 (cheating), 420 (fraud), and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Investigators allege that the racket targeted poor labourers, widows, and vulnerable individuals, who were allegedly coerced, misled with financial incentives, or manipulated through marriage proposals.

Two other co-accused, Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Jalaluddin's son Mehboob, were arrested in April and are currently lodged in Lucknow jail.

