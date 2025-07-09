Rewa, July 9: A 14-year-old boy died days after being bitten by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The Class 9 student, Nitin, had received anti-rabies injections, but weeks later developed severe symptoms such as involuntary facial movements, body shivering, and dog-like behaviour despite receiving anti-rabies vaccines. His family rushed him to multiple hospitals, but doctors declared the condition beyond help.

According to an NDTV report, Nitin was first taken to the Rewa district hospital immediately after the dog bite on June 16, where doctors administered anti-rabies injections. Believing the treatment had worked, his family felt reassured, until his condition took a frightening turn weeks later. When he began exhibiting neurological symptoms consistent with rabies, the family sought urgent medical help. However, doctors at Rewa Medical College reportedly refused to admit him. Kabaddi Player Brijesh Solanki Dies of Rabies After Ignoring Vaccination for Dog Bite in UP’s Bulandshahr, Disturbing Video Shows Him Howling in Pain Before Death.

His aunt Rekha said doctors at Rewa Medical College refused to admit him, offering only a few injections before sending him home. Authorities have responded by ordering a probe into the incident, with Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal stating that expert medical opinions are being sought. A report from the hospital superintendent has also been requested to understand if there were any lapses in administering the vaccine. Dog Attack in Kerala: Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies After Being Attacked by Stray Dog.

The government has promised action based on the investigation’s findings to ensure such tragedies do not recur. Meanwhile, the boy’s death has amplified public fears about the growing stray dog menace across Madhya Pradesh. Similar attacks have been reported in Shivpuri and Barwani districts, where victims have suffered serious injuries. Social activists and locals accuse the administration of negligence, pointing to issues such as fake or expired vaccines and a lack of financial support for affected families.

