Gautam Buddh Nagar [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The monsoon rains brought Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to its knees on Thursday as people had a tough time battling long snarls and navigating through waterlogged roads.

In the morning, roads in Sector 39 of Noida were waterlogged due to heavy downpour in the morning.

Also Read | My Mentor Grant Cardone Taught Me How to Scale Businesses to 7 Digit Revenue, Says American Entrepreneur Jeffrey Santulan.

However, these showers brought some level of relief to the people from humidity and scorching heat.

The MeT has further predicted that rain/Thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur during next three hours at isolated places over Aligarh, Mathura, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Etawah, Agra, Firozabad, Lalitpur districts and adjoining areas.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is expected to receive rainfall till August 23 with the cloudly sky. The temperatures in these areas would hover between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)