Motorola One Fusion Plus handset will be made available for sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 noon through Flipkart. For a reminder, the smartphone was launched in India this June. The handset will be offered with Rs 2,500 discount, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, standard & no-cost EMI options as well. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart; India Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

Motorola One Fusion+ (Photo Credits: IANS)

Motorola One Fusion+ flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS TFT LCD notch-less display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For optics, the smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup sporting a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro vision lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter.

Motorola One Fusion Plus (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC mated with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Lenovo owned Motorola One Fusion Plus comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W turbo power charging support. Coming to the prices, the handset is priced at Rs 17,499 for 6GB & 128GB configuration.

