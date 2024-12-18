Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Security has been tightened outside the rediscovered centuries-old Shiva Temple in Varanasi following its discovery in the Madanpur area on Wednesday.

This development comes a week after three idols were recovered from a well near the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal following the temple's reopening.

The uncovered temple, located in the Madanpur area near Dashashwamedh police station in Varanasi, is claimed to be of Siddheshwar Mahadev and is believed to be around 250 years old. Earlier on Tuesday, the Municipal Commissioner of Varanasi, Akshat Verma, stated that further action would be determined by the police.

"Whatever action has to be taken, has to be done by the Police. I can't comment in this regard...The concerned department is taking action," Akshat Verma said.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal district, prayers and rites were held on Monday at the reopened Shiva-Hanuman Temple. The temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 14 during an encroachment clearance operation conducted by the local administration and police. During the process, three idols were discovered in a well near the old shrine.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra told ANI, "These are broken idols that were found during the digging of the well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and soil in the well. The idols were discovered when it was dug. The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly."

Devotees painted the slogans 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' on the walls of the newly discovered temple, the ASP added.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, noted that the temple had been reopened after 46 years. He explained that it had remained closed due to the absence of a resident priest. (ANI)

