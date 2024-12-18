Jammu, December 18: Six people, including two children, died of asphyxiation when a fire erupted in a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua early Wednesday, officials said. Four persons were hospitalised due to the incident, they said.

A fire broke out inside a house in the Shiv Nagar area of the district, filling it with thick smoke while its occupants were sleeping. Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Forest Fire Breaks Out in Doda's Chenab Valley (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts Inside House in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir: In Kathua, a fire at a retired DSP's house killed 6 people and injured 3 others. A neighbor was also injured during the rescue. The cause of death is believed to be suffocation pic.twitter.com/It0QESVcfH — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2024

Blaze Erupts Inside House in Shiva Nagar

#WATCH | Kathua, J&K | Six died and four injured as a fire broke out at a house in Shiva Nagar. pic.twitter.com/aLXLWcnVLH — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Locals noticed the fire around 2.30 am and rushed to the house, officials said. The victims were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathua, where six, including two minors, were declared brought dead, they said. Doda Fire: 3 Houses Gutted As Blaze Erupts At Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa in Jammu and Kashmir, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

“Ten people were brought to the hospital. Six were brought dead, and four others were injured,” a senior doctor at the hospital said. Preliminary investigations suggest the victims died by suffocation after inhaling the smoke, the doctor said, adding that no burn injuries were reported.

