Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang, including its kingpin, allegedly involved in preparing fake disability certificates and taking government scholarship.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Afzal Wasim Khan and Ravi Kumar Yadav were arrested from the gate of Mundsara Devi Usha Inter College in Bahraich district on a tip-off, the STF officials said.

Yadav, who owns the school, used to prepare fake disability certificates and got accounts opened in the bank on fake papers that were used to apply for scholarships with the help of others, they said.

The gang used SIM cards on fake addresses for verification purposes.

The STF has recovered 245 SIM cards, 35 fake Aadhar cards, 55 bogus disability certificates, 24 stamps, 25 passbooks of a bank, a laptop, 400 forms filled with fake details, 12 blank marksheets of the UP Boards and five mobile phones, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against all the arrested accused at Kotwali Dehat police station in Bahraich. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)