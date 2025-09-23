Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): In a breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday arrested three members of an interstate gang involved in illegal arms smuggling, recovering 10 pistols and 15 live cartridges, along with Rs 1700 cash and three mobile phones.

The arrests took place near Friniquar Ring Road under Majraipaal Police Station, Barabanki, officials said.

Also Read | Akasa Air Faces Technical Glitch, Airlines Says 'Booking and Check-In Services May Be Temporarily Unavailable'.

According to officials, the arrested accused have been identified as Prakhar Rai alias Thiru, a resident of Chunih Kunslar, Police Station Mohanlalganj, Gonda; Rahul Thakur, a resident of Gangauli, Police Station Semri, Buxar, Bihar; and Mudun Pradhan, a resident of Gurlesipur, Police Station Noniha, Gonda.

Officials said that information was received about an interstate gang actively involved in illegal arms smuggling. Accordingly, various STF units/teams were instructed to gather intelligence and take action. Under the supervision of Inspector Vinod Upadhyay, STF Field Unit Barabanki, intelligence gathering was conducted.

Also Read | Mohanlal Speech at 71st National Film Awards: Malayalam Star Calls Cinema 'Beating Heart of His Soul' After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Watch Video).

Investigations revealed that Prakhar Rai, a notorious gang member, had been sourcing .32 bore pistols from local supplier Laxmikant Pasi of Malediha village. With the help of his associates and cousins, he distributed 20 pistols across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Bihar, earning a commission of Rs. 4,000-5,000 per pistol. Reports suggest that the gang sold each pistol at Rs. 40,000-50,000, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Majraipaal Police Station, Barabanki, under Case Crime No. 452/2025, Sections 111(1) BNS and 3/25 of the Arms Act. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with further investigations into the gang's activities underway by the local police, they added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)