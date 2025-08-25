Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, received a grand welcome from students during a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday.

Students welcomed Group Captain Shukla to his hometown in Lucknow by waving the tricolour. Children showed enthusiasm and cheered for Shukla during the road show. He was headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar for a felicitation ceremony.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Potential Rate Cut in US Boosts Sentiment.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak received Shubhanshu Shukla at the Lucknow airport.

Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The son of Lucknow and India, Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival is being awaited by the whole of Lucknow. We welcome our beloved as he comes home, and we feel proud of his achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a way to the world. The UP government has organised a big event to honour him today... He is an inspiration for the youth," he said.

Dy CM Pathak called it a "big day" for Lucknow as Shubhanshu Shukla returned after NASA's Axiom-4 space mission.

"Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, his mother stated that the entire family was visiting the airport to receive him, further stating that they were really excited to meet him after a long period of time.

"My son is coming home after 1.5 years. I am very happy and excited to meet him after so long. We will welcome him warmly. The entire family is going to the airport to welcome him..." the mother told ANI.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)