Kolkata, August 25: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of all eight rounds will be declared throughout the day today, August 25. The Kolkata FF lottery is a fast-paced lottery game played from Monday to Sunday. Those taking part in the Satta Matka-styled Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the winning numbers at kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also check Kolkata FF live winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for August 25 below.

Eight rounds, also called bazis, are played under the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, popularly called the Kolkata FF lottery. It must be noted that the Kolkata FF Result of each bazi is declared after each round is completed. The eight bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. Played exclusively in Kolkata, the results of the Satta Matka-style lottery game are announced every 90 minutes. Stay tuned to know Kolkata FF results and winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 112 4

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? How To Play Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game?

The speculative lottery draws people from nearby areas, as residents look forward to buying tickets and participating in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. The civic authorities of Kolkata organise the Satta Matka-type Kolkata FF lottery. Kolkata Fatafat, also called Fatafat, requires lottery players to select numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. The eight "bazis" of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery allow participants to win varying prizes with minimum investments.

Kolkata Fatafat results are announced eight times a day. The first bazi result is announced at around 10 AM, followed by the results of the subsequent rounds and ends with the last round results declared by 9 PM. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) displayed above displays the result timings of each bazis. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

It is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat continues growing in popularity among the masses. Although lotteries are legal in certain states, we advise readers to exercise caution as Satta Matka-based lottery games involve financial risks.

