Gonda (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Three boys are feared drowned in the Bhushi river at Khargupur area here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, Vikrant Kumar Verma (12), Chhotelal (12) and Anand Kumar Mishra (15) were bathing in the river when they slipped into deep water.

We are taking the help of divers to trace the boys, they said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Suraj Patel said a flood-like situation has arisen in about 40 villages of Itiathok and Rupedih development blocks of the district due to rising water levels in Ghaghra and Kuano rivers.

