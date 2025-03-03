Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is set to organize grand festivals in Shamli and Jaunpur, showcasing art, culture and attraction for the visitors, said an official statement released on Monday.

The Shamli Mahotsav will commence on March 7 and continue until March 10, said the statement and added the Jaunpur Mahotsav will take place from March 10 to March 12.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said these festivals will feature a variety of attractions, including cultural performances, handicrafts and culinary delights.

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a leading tourism hub, attracting visitors with its religious, spiritual and natural tourism offerings, said Singh.

The state aims to promote its rich heritage, including traditional arts, crafts and cuisine, ensuring that both domestic and international tourists benefit from these experiences, he added.

The Shamli Mahotsav will be held at the VV PG College grounds, offering the visitors a blend of delicious food, games, entertainment and cultural showcases. Special highlights will include performances by school children, a laser show and a poetry symposium, the statement said.

The Jaunpur Mahotsav will be organized at the historic Shahi Fort, with final preparations underway. The event will feature cultural programs, poetry sessions, mass weddings and exclusive activities for tourists, it added.

