Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Police in Greater Noida have arrested a man wanted in a weapon robbery case following a brief exchange of fire.

After a shootout on Sunday night, the accused identified as Keshav Kumar was arrested, Uttar Pradesh police said.

Also Read | PSLV-C56 Launch Update: Indian Rocket To Orbit 7 Singaporean Satellites, Including DS-SAR Satellite, on July 30, Announces ISRO.

Police said that the accused had opened fire at its officials during an ongoing patrolling.

Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) said the police team was on patrol when they received information that the accused was in the area.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: Car Carrying Pregnant Woman To Hospital Falls Into Canal in Etah, Five Killed.

"During patrolling, police tried to stop the suspect but he opened fire on the police. Police retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury.”

Police said that the man was wanted in a case in 2021 where he was accused of looted a gun from a security guard in 2021.

"The name of the accused is Keshav Kumar. He had looted a gun in the year 2021 and was on the wanted list. There was a bounty of Rs 10,000 on him. He is undergoing treatment currently," the ADCP said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in May a gangster who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 was caught in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after a fire exchange between a police patrolling team and the miscreants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)