Etah, July 24: Four members of a family were among five killed when their car fell into a canal here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night when Neeraj (35), a resident of Nagla Ummed, was rushing his pregnant wife Vinita (25) to a hospital in Etah for delivery. They were travelling in a rented car along with his uncle Tejendra Singh (50) and aunt Santosh (45). Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding SUV Rams Into Parked Truck in Banda District, Six Killed (Watch Videos).

The car was being driven by one Shivam Kumar (30), Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said. Prima facie, the speed of the car was so high that it went out of control and fell into the canal breaking the railing, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Children Die, Many Injured After Being Run Over by Car in Agra.

When the family members of the deceased failed to connect with them on phone, they stepped out to search for them and found the roof of the car submerged in water and informed police. By the time the car was pulled out, the five occupants were dead.