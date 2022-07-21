New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The occurrence of uranium in groundwater beyond the permissible limits was observed in around 409 samples against 14,377 samples analysed in 18 states, the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has carried out a study to map areas with uranium contaminated groundwater during 2019.

As per this study, the occurrence of uranium in groundwater beyond the BIS permissible limits (0.03 mg/l) of water was observed in around 409 groundwater samples against 14,377 samples analysed by the CGWB in around 18 states, the minister said in a written reply.

In addition, under the ministry, while allocating the funds to states/UTs, 10% weightage is given to the population residing in habitations affected by chemical contaminants, including heavy metals, and while planning for potable water supply to households through tap connection, priority is to be given to quality-affected habitations.

As per Department of Atomic Energy, hydrogeological and stable isotope tracer investigations carried out in the groundwater around the Tummalapalle uranium mining project have confirmed that there is no association between uranium mining industry and elevated uranium levels in groundwater.

The uranium occurrence is natural which has been confirmed from the investigations, the minister said.

