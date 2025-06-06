Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The 272-kilometre-long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an electrified railway corridor that features 36 tunnels and 943 bridges.

A key highlight is the Katra-Banihal section, where 97.42 km of the 111-km stretch passes either through tunnels or over bridges.

Also Read | Repo Rate Cut: Sensex Welcomes RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Jumbo 50 BPS Rate Cut Announcement, Surges Over 500 Points.

This section also includes the T-50 tunnel, which, at around 13 km, is the longest railway tunnel in India.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Kumar, the Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board, stated that in the USBRL Project, the Katra-Banihal section, spanning over 111 kilometres, alone contains tunnels and bridges in the area of 97.42 km.

Also Read | MPC Meeting: RBI Says Indian Economy Shows Strength, Stability, Opportunity; Retains FY26 GDP Forecast at 6.5%.

"Today, PM will dedicate the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) project to the nation. Besides this, PM will also inaugurate two important bridges, the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, Anji bridge... This is a 272 km project, an electrified project under which we have built 36 tunnels, 943 bridges. The Katra-Banihal section will be especially known for bridges and tunnels because 97.42 km of this 111-km section will pass through either a bridge or a tunnel. This also has the longest tunnel of Indian railways, T50 - it is around 13 km in length," Kumar said.

He further said the Chenab Railway Bridge, which will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, is 359 metres high--35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Describing the engineering significance of both bridges, Kumar said they have been specially designed to withstand earthquakes and strong winds.

He said, "The bridge across Chenab River is a historic engineering marvel, we have surpassed the Eiffel Tower (in height) and this bridge is 359 metres high... 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and five times taller than Qutub Minar. A total of 29,800 metric tons of steel have been used on this bridge. It is located in seismic zone 5, but this has been built in a way that it can withstand even strong tremors. The bridge will remain intact even in strong winds...Near Anji Bridge, the wind speed is around 225 kmph. So, that bridge has also been designed according to that...That bridge has 96 cables and 849 metric tons of steel have been used in its construction, and 725 km long and 331 km high... These two bridges are unique in their own."

Explaining about the timings and facilities of the Vande Bharat trains that would also be flagged off by the Prime Minister, Kumar stated, "The Railway has decided to ply two trains on this section (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link). Two Vande Bharat Express trains will ply from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, to Srinagar every day. One train will leave at 8.10 am and the other at 1455 hours (2.55 pm). The train that leaves at 8.10 am will pass through Banihal and reach Srinagar around 11.10 am - in about 3 hours. The train that leaves at 1455 hours (2.55 pm) will reach Srinagar at 6 pm. Speaking of the opposite direction, the 26404 train will leave from Srinagar at 8 am every day and it will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra Station. The other train will leave at 2 pm from Srinagar and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at 1705 hours (5:05 pm) every day. There will be eight coaches in the train, including executive class and chair car..."

He praised the Modi government's efforts to improve railway connectivity in remote regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He stated, "If we speak of the Railway, in the last 11 years, several important projects have been completed. It is the vision of the PM to complete a project at the earliest when its foundation stone is laid. We are working as per that vision. This vision is reflected in the Pamban Bridge and the USBRL project. We are also working to connect the entire northeast, work to lay down a railway line till Aizawl, and the movement of trains will begin soon. Similarly, work is going on in the Sikkim project too. We have constructed a different tunnel to connect Karnprayag, which will turn out to be longer than T50. So, we are working simultaneously on remote and border areas where there was no railway connectivity until recently..."

The PM is all set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar.

The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)