Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Investment of a scale of USD 10 billion can create opportunities to tap into a USD 2 trillion market in the semiconductor ecosystem, according to Prof V Ramgopal Rao of IIT Delhi at the 12th edition of "Bengaluru India Nano Summit 2022" in Bengaluru on Monday.

India's Flagship Nanotech Event focusing on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at a session on 'Fuelling Manufacturing on the Nanoscale in India by Developing Semiconductor Ecosystem', he said there is a need to bridge the gap between academia and the industry with multiple start-ups beginning to mushroom in the nanotechnology sector.

He said, "More centres of excellence (CoE) need to come up and a patenting culture should be encouraged to grow on the strengths of the fledgling nanotechnology ecosystem. The Maruti Suzuki model has transformed the semiconductor space in meeting the demand for semiconductors with a few critical changes taking place due to the collaborative working between Maruti and Suzuki."

Prof Rao further said that India is ranked 5th in Nano-Electronic research in the world and there are seven institutions in India that are working to boost research and development in the nano space.

He added, "Agriculture, health care, and automotive sectors have huge potential in adopting nanotechnologies. India ranks 3rd in nanotechnology after US and China in terms of wealth and knowledge generation while India ranks 5TH in cognitive technology where there is a need for it to take off to newer heights."

Nanotechnology has impacted 100 million lives in India and the country's strength lies in a top-down approach.

Balajee Sowrirajan, Head, R&D, Samsung India, said, "The world is getting connected through intelligent devices that include the proliferation of 3D videos, gaming technology, and the adoption of 5G technology. There are millions of devices connected within a short area and nanotechnology helps in faster communication."

"The use of sensors in mobile camera phones has become mind-boggling with a capacity of 200 megapixels in devices. There are smell sensors (sniffers) that are set to become anchor technologies of the future and the storage of big data through cloud devices and SSD. He said Artificial Intelligence is moving towards end devices," he added.

He also told companies are beginning to Design in India and Design for India as the country is all set to become a product innovation giant with the adoption of the 'Make in India' programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jitendra Chaddah, Country Manager - Global Supply Chain, Intel India at Intel Corporation moderated the proceedings at the Bengaluru India Nano Summit 2022.

Later, Shashi Adiga moderated another session on the success stories of start-ups in the nanotechnology eco-space. Various dignitaries presented the success stories of their enterprises.

12th edition of Bengaluru India Nano with the theme 'Nanotech for Sustainable Future' began today - The 3-day event has participation from over 2500 Delegates, over 75 National & International renowned speakers addressing over 25 immersive sessions. (ANI)

