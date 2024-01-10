Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the ancestral village of the late BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, Dhakiya Parvezpur, on Wednesday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members.

CM Adoityanath paid an emotional tribute to Manvendra Singh by honouring his portrait.

During this visit, Adityanath also met with the family members of the late BJP MLA, assuring them of all possible assistance.

The BJP MLA from Dadraul had been battling liver disease and passed away during treatment in Delhi on January 5.

Adityanath met the late MLA's elder son, Arvind Singh, and said, "MLA Manvendra Singh was like a family member. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the BJP family."

After spending approximately 30 minutes with the bereaved family, CM Yogi proceeded to Bareilly.

In view of the arrival of the Chief Minister, there were stringent security arrangements in the village. All the public representatives and BJP officials of the district were present. (ANI)

