New Delhi, January 10: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the release of the second seat allotment result for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) BA LLB counselling on January 10. Aspirants can access the AILET 2024 BA LLB second merit list on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The merit list is tentative, and shortlisted candidates must undergo counselling to secure a seat.

To confirm admission, candidates need to pay a Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000.00 by 11 am on January 15, 2024. Candidates listed in the Second Provisional Merit List should ensure payment of the admission confirmation fee by the specified deadline. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of the admission offer, with the seat offered to the next candidate in the order of merit. The AILET BA LLB counselling schedule outlines subsequent lists and payment deadlines. UGC NET Exam Result Date: NTA To Declare National Eligibility Test December 2023 Examination Result on January 17 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s Why.

Steps to Download AILET BA LLB Second Merit List 2024

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Locate AILET 2024 Section: Find the AILET 2024 section, usually under examination or admission-related tabs. Access Results Portal: Click on the AILET 2024 BA LLB counselling or results portal within the section. CA Exam Result 2024: Chartered Accountancy Intermediate, Final November 2023 Examination Results Out at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check. Enter Credentials: Provide login details, such as application number and password, to log in. Check Merit List: Once logged in, click on the link for the Second Provisional Merit List for BA LLB to view results. Download and Save: Download the merit list and save it for future reference. Optionally, take a printout if necessary.

It is essential for provisionally selected candidates to download their Provisional Admission Offer Letter from the AILET-2024 account. To confirm acceptance, candidates must sign each page of the offer letter and upload it, along with a signed undertaking by both the candidate and their parents. The AILET BA LLB examination took place on December 10, with results released on December 13. The counselling process, including merit lists and payment deadlines, plays a crucial role in the admission process for aspiring law students.

