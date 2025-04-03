Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a showroom at Sarafa Market in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Fire tenders reached the location to control the situation.

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Anurag Singh said, "Three vehicles are present at the spot and are working to extinguish the fire."

He further added, "No one is trapped at the location."

More details awaited (ANI)

