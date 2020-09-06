Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike of 6,777 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths, the state health department said.

With this, the state's infection tally has reached 2,66,283 and the death toll mounted to 3,920.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 6,777 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in the state.

The previous single-day highest spike of 6,692 COVID-19 cases was recorded on Saturday.

The state now has 61,625 active COVID-19 cases, Prasad said.

Till now, 2,00,738 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

He said the state tested 1,55,946 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday.

