New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Republic Day 2024 tableau of Uttar Pradesh took part in the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. The theme of the tablueau was Ayodhya-Vikshit Bharat-Samradh Virasat.

Ayodhya, a city steeped in historical and religious significance, is the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya on January 2022. The front of the tableau symbolised this event, showcasing the childhood image of Ram Lalla.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday this week. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

The state's Republic Day 2024 trailer reflected Uttar Pradesh's path and pace of progress propelled by cultural heritage. The trailer featured two sadhus with the Kalash symbol, emblematic of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh to be held in 2025.

The frill surrounding the tableau portrays 'Deepotsav' the festival of lights initiated by the state government to commemorate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival in Ayodhya.

LED screen showsdynarnic image of the fast- paced construction work of the world's fourth largest international airport Jewar Airport. Alongside, is the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing factory operating from Noida and extensive expressway network of the state. Uttar Pradesh boasts of six operational and seven under construction expressway.

Uttar Pradesh's commitment to the Make in India initiative and development of India is depicted by the BrahMos missile, likened to a swift thunderbolt in its impact on the enemy and the first ever operational high-speed rail service (RRTS) in the country, connecting Ghaziabad to Duhai.

A group of six women artists accompanying the tableau performed traditional dances Charkula and Wadhwa popular in the Braj region. It illustrated how the folk festival inspired by the Leelas of Bhagwan Shri Krishna was an integral aspect of the cultural heritage. (ANI)

