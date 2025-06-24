Lucknow, Jun 24 (PTI) India has created a new identity in every field in the last 11 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting held in Varanasi, Adityanath said, "Operation Sindoor, a symbol of the indomitable valour of Indian soldiers, has introduced to the world the resolve and strength of the 'New India'. The last 11 years, dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gives us a new inspiration."

He said that the Prime Minister's exhortation to work as 'Team India' to make the country developed by 2047 shows a new path to cooperative federalism, and under the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the regional councils are moving forward in this direction with full vigour.

Adityanath said that to create a self-reliant state that contributes to India's self-reliance, Uttar Pradesh has adopted a bottoms-up approach. The state is trying to make the village panchayats self-reliant by providing employment to 5-7 people in each.

Gram Sachivalaya, Model Fair Price Shop (Annapurna Bhawan), BC Sakhi, Self-Help Group, Caretaker for maintenance of community toilets and Consulting Engineer -- all would become medium for self-reliance and employment generation at the panchayat level, he said.

The chief minister said that more than 330 services are being delivered online through Gram Sachivalayas and all villages are covered with banking facilities.

He said that Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and about 40,000 BC Sakhis have made financial transactions worth over Rs 36,600 crore.

For the safety and convenience of working women, Adityanath said, eight working women's hostels are being constructed. Under the Chief Minister's Shramik Ahilyabai Holkar Women's Hostels Scheme, construction of hostels have been proposed in seven districts.

With the aim of improving secondary education, Project Alankar is being run for government secondary schools.

Loans worth Rs 3,132.06 crore were distributed to 3.76 lakh farmers at 3 per cent interest through Primary Agricultural Credit Society committees in the cooperative department, he said.

The power generation capacity of the state was 15,916 Mega Watts (MW) till 2017, which increased by 8,952 MW to 24,868 MW during the tenure of the current government, Adityanath said.

Planned action was taken keeping in mind the future needs of the cities, he said, adding that currently 89 master plans have been approved.

