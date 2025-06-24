Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jun 24 (PTI) The use of drugs in the film industry is not uncommon and many prominent personalities use drugs, actor-politician Seeman claimed on Tuesday.

The former filmmaker and chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) political party in Tamil Nadu said actor Srikanth's arrest in a drug case was 'pitiable.'

"I know Srikanth personally. In my view he is helpless. Many prominent film personalities use drugs. He got caught. I feel sorry for him," Seeman told reporters here when he was asked to comment on Srikanth's arrest by Chennai police allegedly for consuming cocaine.

The use of drugs in the film industry has been prevailing for a long time, Seeman said and added "drugs can't penetrate without the knowledge of the officials."

"Not just film world, drugs including ganja are available near schools and colleges. The menace will come to an end only when the government shows its determination. The drug abuse came to light because Srikanth was arrested. Had he not been arrested, then drugs would continue to be sold," Seeman said.

