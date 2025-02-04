Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Two Indian railway officials sustained minor injuries after a goods train collided with another stationary goods train near Pambhipur in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, leading to the derailment of the guard coach and the engine.

The accident disrupted train movement on the upline. Rescue and restoration operations are currently underway to clear the affected section and resume normal traffic, officials said.

Subhash Dubey, a doctor at the Community Health Centre (CSC), said, "Two injured were brought in. They came to our CSC around 7 am and they did not have many injuries, so we did first aid."

The injured have been identified as Anuj Raj (28) and Shiv Shankar Yadav (35). Both received first aid and were later discharged.

Railway authorities are assessing the damage and working to restore normal operations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

