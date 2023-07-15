Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met state Assembly Speaker Ritu Khaduri Bhushan at his Camp Office on Saturday.

On this occasion, Bhushan discussed regarding the damage caused in Kotdwar due to excessive rains, with the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, students of the Vanraji community, studying at Vanvasi Vidyalaya Doon Sanskriti School, met CM Dhami here.

The Chief Minister honoured all the children with the memory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and presented the book 'Agni Ki Udaan' authored by the former President.

The Chief Minister said that the Tribal Welfare Department is continuously making efforts to improve the future of the children of tribal society. (ANI)

