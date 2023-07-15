Ahmedabad, July 15: In a bizarre incident, a man was caught on camera performing sex acts on a goat in Gujarat's Sabarmati. He was booked after a complaint filed by an animal lover. The accused was identified as Vishal Vaghela. A report by TOI said Vijal Patel, 28, a resident of Pushpam tenement society in Naroda, said that he runs an NGO for animals and birds along with other volunteers.

On Thursday morning, Patel received an anonymous call informing him about a disturbing incident that had taken place in Hudcovaas, Tragad. The caller claimed to have captured a video of a man engaging in inappropriate activities with a goat. Shortly after, the caller sent a 4.41-minute-long video depicting this disturbing act to Patel. He decided to share this information with Akash Chavda, another member of the trust. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Akash teamed up with seven volunteers to investigate the matter. They immediately headed to Hudcovas to commence their search for the man seen in the video, who was later found to be Vaghela. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Hari Nagar, Probe On.

The volunteers showed him the video, following which he confessed to performing the unnatural sex. The volunteers then set on a mission to locate the owner of the goat. Their inquiries led them to the revelation that the goat in question belonged to Suresh Makwana, Vaghela's uncle. Kanpur Bestiality Video: 57-Year-Old Brijesh Kumar Mishra Caught on Camera Raping Cow, Arrested for Unnatural Sex; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

"Makwana told those volunteers that the incident took place on Wednesday morning at around 11 am. At that time, he had gone out for some work. During that time, Vaghela performed unnatural sex with the goat,” said Patel. Volunteers promptly contacted the police control room and submitted the incriminating video as evidence. They also took the goat to the Sabarmati police station, ensuring that both the evidence and the animal were safely handed over to the authorities.

