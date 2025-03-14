Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): An important decision was taken by the Uttarakhand government in the interest of the people of the state.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a public holiday has been declared on the occasion of Pahari Holi on March 15 in all government/non-government offices, educational institutions/schools under the state of Uttarakhand, as per a release.

This holiday will be applicable in all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, and schools of the state. However, this holiday will not apply to banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries.

Keeping in mind the public sentiments, this decision taken by the state government was an important step in respecting the mountain culture and traditions, which would give the people of the state an opportunity to celebrate the traditional Pahari Holi festival with joy.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami celebrated Holi at his residence.

Dhami interacted with the public while celebrating Holi and went to Raj Bhawan to extend his greetings to Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retired).

Dhami said that the state was celebrating Holi and Phool Dei together. He added that it marks the end of winters after which the snow melts and it marks the beginning of good weather.

"The state is celebrating both Holi and Phool Dei together. When the winters end and snow melts, it marks the beginning of good weather in the state... I extend my greetings to all on this auspicious occasion", Pushkar Singh Dhami said to the reporters on Friday.

People around the country celebrated the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously. Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life. (ANI)

