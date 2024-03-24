Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Holi on Sunday at his official residence in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister also played Dafli while singing Holi songs, greeted everyone with Abir-Gulal and wished them a happy Holi.

He was also seen dancing with the people who came to celebrate Holi at his official residence in Dehradun.

CM Dhami attended the Holi Milan program organised in the Chief Minister's residence complex on Sunday.

The people who attended the Holi Milan program also wished the Chief Minister a Happy Holi and congratulated each other amidst the Dhol-Damauru while singing traditional Holi songs related to Holi like 'Shyam Murari ke Darshan ko Jab Vipra Sudama Aaye Har', 'Aayo Vasant Bahaar', 'Shiv Shankar Khele Holi' etc.

Wishing the people as they geared up to ring in the festival of colours, CM Dhami also described Holi as a celebration of love, brotherhood, and harmony.

According to an official release, the chief minister said Holi in Uttarakhand has a unique identity in itself, as people, both young and old, ring in the festival with unbridled joy as they smear each other in the colours of celebration.

The chief minister said Holi is not just a festival of colours but also a "symbol of our rich cultural heritage".

While wishing happiness in everyone's life, CM Dhami also appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the festival with characteristic fervour and enthusiasm, spreading the message of brotherhood and harmony.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, Holi will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

