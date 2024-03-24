Bengaluru, March 24: In a recent online fraud in Bengaluru, an elderly woman was duped out of Rs 77,000 while attempting to return spoiled milk she had purchased from an online grocery platform. The victim, a 65-year-old resident of Kasturba Nagar on Mysuru Road, was tricked into revealing her UPI PIN on her digital payment app, PhonePe.

TOI reported that the scam unfolded when the woman, identified as Sophia (name changed), contacted a number she found online, believing it to be the customer care number of the grocery platform. The person who answered the call, posing as a platform executive, assured her that she would receive a refund without needing to return the spoiled milk. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Elderly Man Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Ends Up Losing Rs 4.4 Lakh After Receiving Call From Fake Customer Executives From Healthcare Portal App.

Sophia was then sent a WhatsApp message with a UPI ID number and was instructed to select the ‘transfer money’ option on her PhonePe app. Following the scammer’s instructions, she entered the last five digits of her mobile number and her UPI PIN, resulting in the money being debited from her account. Online Scam in Bengaluru: Sales Executive Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Ends Up Losing Rs 38,000 After Receiving Fake SMS From Swiggy About Order.

Upon realizing the scam, Sophia contacted the cyber helpline 1930 and filed a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police. A senior police officer confirmed that the case has been registered under the Information Technology Act, and efforts are underway to freeze the fraudster’s account.

This incident follows a similar scam on February 2, where a retired chief manager of a bank was cheated out of Rs 98,868 by cybercrooks who tricked him into revealing his mobile number and UPI PIN.

