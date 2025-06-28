Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday highlighted the state's progress in the energy sector, particularly in natural gas and oil, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking after the 'All India Oil Sector Meet', Dhami emphasised the importance of coordination between the economy, ecology, and technology to become a global power in this field. The event, attended by experts from across the country, provides a platform for discussing challenges, opportunities, and future directions in the oil and gas sector.

Dhami mentioned that several research projects and partnerships with countries around the world are being conducted in the field of natural gas, showcasing the state's commitment to innovation and collaboration.

Dhami said, "After Prime Minister Modi became the Prime Minister, several research works and partnerships with countries around the world are being conducted in the field of natural gas and ONGC."

Lauding PM Modi's leadership for advancing India's presence in the natural gas domain, he added, "Good work is happening in this sector. The 'All India Oil Sector Meet' has been organised here, with people from across the country participating... By establishing better coordination between economy, ecology, and technology, we will become a global power in this field as well."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has initiated measuring Gross Environmental Product (GEP) to prioritise environmental protection and promote sustainable development. Dhami has inaugurated projects worth Rs 190 crore in Dehradun, including an electric vehicle charging station and an automated parking system, to enhance urban infrastructure and promote eco-friendly initiatives.

The state government is working on various energy projects, including pump storage projects and wind-solar hybrid projects, to boost renewable energy capacity.

Earlier, CM Dhami paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the eve of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

In a post on X, BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Rao's visionary leadership, which played a crucial role in shaping India's economic landscape through historic steps towards economic liberalisation."

Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, the late P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji. Under your visionary leadership, India took historic steps toward economic liberalisation. Your contributions to the field of national development continue to inspire us all." CM Dhami said.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was posthumously conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, by President Droupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, as an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao entered politics and held several important portfolios. He served as the Minister of Law and Information (1962-64), Law and Endowments (1964-67), Health and Medicine (1967), and Education (1968-71) in the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, assumed office in June 1991 and stayed in power till May 1996. He is credited with bringing many economic reforms to the country, particularly for dismantling the License Raj.

Rao took over the post of Home Minister on July 19, 1984, and was re-appointed to this post, with the additional charge of the Ministry of Planning, on November 5, 1984. He was appointed as the Minister of Defence from December 31, 1984, to September 25, 1985. On September 25, 1985, he assumed the role of Minister of Human Resource Development.

He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971 to 1973 and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1975 to 1976. (ANI)

