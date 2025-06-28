Are Amazon Dating App and Website Real or Fake? 'Online Dating Site' Made as Part of Joke Sparks Curiosity Among Netizens, Here's a Fact Check

Mumbai, June 28: Is Amazon operating a dating app and website in India? The question arises as people across the country search for the Amazon Dating site and app on the internet using search terms such as "Amazon Dating," "Amazon Dating App," and "Amazon Dating App India," among others. So does this mean Amazon is indeed running a dating app and website in India? Scroll to find out.

Netizens are searching the internet for Amazon Dating, with the terms "app" and "Amazon dating is real or fake" trending. That said, a quick search for Amazon Dating led to a website called "Amazon Dating," with the URL reading "amazon dating.co." The website does appear to be genuine, with the Amazon logo and a search text reading, "Hot Singles Near You." However, this does not mean the dating app and website have been launched by Amazon. Is June 28 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 28th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

Amazon Dating Being Search With Different Terms Online

Amazon Dating searched online with different terms.

Are Amazon Dating App and Website Real or Fake? Scroll To Know Truth

A fact check of Amazon Dating revealed that the website is fake. The About page on"amazon dating.co" revealed that Atlas Acopian and Suzy Shinn created the website. "Built by Wojtek Witkowski / Thinko, with help from Morgan Gruer," the about page said. Furthermore, the frequently asked questions (FAQ) page revealed that the "online dating website" Amazon Dating was made as a part of a joke.

The FAQ page further stated that the website is not genuine because its creators wanted to take the "joke too far." It is also learnt that the people who made the Amazon Dating site are single. As stated above, the online dating site "Amazon Dating" is fake and was created as a part of a joke. While the online website did spark curiosity among netizens, it turned out to be fake. Is 'Win Prizes Everyday on Amazon Prime Day 12th to 14th July' WhatsApp Message Genuine or Fake? Know How To Identify Spam Links in Messages.

It is also worth noting that the Amazon Dating site "amazon dating.co" has "co" in its URL, while Amazon's official website has "dot com (.com) and Amazon India's website has "dot in (.in) in its URL.

Fact check

Claim : Amazon is operating dating app and website in India Conclusion : Amazon is not running any dating app or website in India. The online dating site "Amazon Dating" was made as a part of a joke Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).