Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the former Agniveers who have returned after serving the country are the pride of the state.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, CM Dhami said, "It is our responsibility to give them respect and employment opportunities. This decision is a concrete step towards securing the future of retired Agniveers. Our government is trying to provide employment to ex-servicemen and Agniveers in every way."

In this sequence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, fulfilling another promise, has provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation to the retired Agniveers in the uniformed services of various departments.

In this regard, on Monday, the Department of Personnel and Vigilance has duly issued Horizontal Reservation Rules - 2025 to the retired Agniveers for employment on uniformed posts of direct recruitment of Group C in the services under the State of Uttarakhand.

According to the statement, being a military-dominated state, this decision of the Uttarakhand government is being considered a master stroke. Through this rule, now retired Agniveers will be provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation in uniformed posts of various departments.

This includes important uniformed posts like Police Constable (Civilian/PAC), Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC, Fireman, Fire Officer II, Prisoner Guard, Deputy Jailor, Forest Guard, Forest Inspector, Excise Constable, Enforcement Constable and Secretariat Guard.

