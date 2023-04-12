Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the training program of Pashu Sakhi scheme funded by the Government of India.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said, "It is a matter of pride that Uttarakhand has become the third state in the country to start the Pashu Sakhi training program after Madhya Pradesh and Kashmir. This training program will prove to be a milestone in making women self-reliant."

"Uttarakhand can be made a model state in every field. There are good possibilities of achieving a 100 per cent target of various sector schemes of the Government of India in Uttarakhand. It can become a model state for the country in every field," the CM said at the Survey of India Auditorium in Dehradun.

On this occasion, A-HELP (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) kits were distributed by the Chief Minister to 23 A-help workers.

After Pashu Sakhi training, a help worker will work as a connecting link between the Animal Husbandry Department and the animal parents and will also provide information about all the schemes of the government to the animal parents.

CM Dhami further said, "As a son and brother, he is always ready to serve and maintain the confidence of the mother power of the state. Strong women are the backbone of any society, if the women's power in a state is progressing, then the development of that state is sure, no one can stop it. Women have made a special contribution to the construction of our state."

"On the one hand, where the mother power of the state has taught the entire society to live and fight in adverse circumstances, on the other hand, it has also taught it to win in every situation. I am happy that today women in remote villages of the state are giving impetus to the rural economy through cottage industries by forming self-help groups. Women have never had any dearth of skills and now these skills are powering their and their families' economy. He said that the women of Uttarakhand are manufacturing better products than the products of multinational companies," he added.

Women members of the self-help groups of the National Rural Livelihood Mission will get the opportunity to get the honorarium fixed by the Government of India in various schemes through the A-Help scheme.

The A-help worker will also share the record of all livestock and poultry population in the area with the block-level veterinarians. This will not only make the implementation of animal husbandry activities easier but will also have a direct impact on milk production.

Apart from this, she will also encourage animal rearers to produce fodder so that they become self-sufficient for the supply of fodder. Each A-Help worker will also be given a first-aid kit so that they can take care of the basic health needs of the animal parents.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the CM said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today about 23 crore women across the country have Jan Dhan accounts and women power is getting the benefits of various schemes directly. Today, the government led by the Prime Minister has done the work of promoting women in every field. Today, from financial inclusion to social security, from quality healthcare to housing, from education to entrepreneurship, several efforts have been made to keep our women's power at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with more enthusiasm in the coming times."

"You can understand the commitment of the state government from the speed with which the Uttarakhand government also worked to give complete benefits of 30 per cent reservation to women in government jobs. Today, all the mothers and sisters of the state, with their untiring hard work, have done the work of making themselves financially self-sufficient, on the one hand, they have also kept alive the civilization and culture of the land of God. We have full faith that this special scheme starting today will further strengthen our government's resolution of "strong mother power, strong state," CM Dhami said.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said, "This is a big step in achieving the Prime Minister's goal of doubling the income of farmers and cattle herders. Like every sector, the Uttarakhand government is getting unprecedented cooperation in animal husbandry from the central government. This scheme is important for empowerment and self-reliance of mother power." (ANI)

