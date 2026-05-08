India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Upgraded Cricket Ground in Pithoragarh

Pithorgarh (Dehradun) [India], May 8(ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the upgraded cricket ground at Surendra Singh Valdia Stadium on Friday during his visit to Pithoragarh district and dedicated the facility to the people of the district.

On the occasion, CM Dhami formally inaugurated the cricket pitch by stepping onto the field himself and batting through a six-ball over. The Chief Minister was seen interacting warmly and enthusiastically with players on the ground.

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Following this, the Chief Minister interacted with players and youths present at the venue and encouraged them. He also participated in football, hockey, and other sporting activities along with the players. He said that sports are not only a means of physical development but also a powerful medium for building discipline, self-confidence, and team spirit.

During the event, the Chief Minister also administered an anti-drug pledge to the youth and motivated them to stay away from substance abuse and work towards a brighter future. Urging young people to join the state's anti-drug campaign, he said that sports inspire discipline, a healthy lifestyle, and positive thinking among youth. The Chief Minister extended his blessings to all the players and also felicitated nine outstanding sportspersons for their achievements.

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Addressing the players, CM Dhami reiterated the state government's commitment towards the promotion of sports and expressed his resolve to make Uttarakhand a leading state in the field of sports. He said that the youth of the state possess immense talent and potential, and that events like Khel Mahakumbh are providing an excellent platform for talented individuals from rural and remote areas to showcase their skills.

The Chief Minister stated that through the new sports policy, the state government is extending every possible support to emerging athletes so that they can bring laurels to the state at national and international levels. He added that continuous efforts are being made to strengthen sports infrastructure and expand modern sports facilities across the state.

CM Dhami also spoke about further strengthening sports infrastructure in Pithoragarh and other districts of Uttarakhand. He said the government's objective is to provide a positive direction to youth through sports and prepare them for national and international competitions.

Announcing another key initiative, the Chief Minister said that floodlights would also be installed around the cricket ground. (ANI)

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