India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets Amit Shah in Delhi; Discuss Various Important Issues

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed various important issues related to the overall development of the state.

In view of the increasing challenges in the field of cybersecurity, the Chief Minister has requested the Union Home Minister to approve an amount of Rs 63.60 crore for the establishment of the "Cyber Centre of Excellence" in Dehradun.

This center will play an important role in the prevention of digital crimes, expert training, cyber forensics and the development of modern resources.

The Chief Minister, while discussing the damage caused to the power infrastructure of the state due to natural disasters, apprised the Union Home Minister that, keeping in view the geographical disparities of small Himalayan states, power generation, transmission and distribution assets should be brought under the purview of compensation under NDRF and SDRF. This will make the disaster management system of the state more effective and stronger.

The Chief Minister requested for early approval of the proposal for expansion of Sitarganj Central Jail at a cost of Rs 150.16 crore.

Referring to the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit-2023 successfully organised under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the state has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on investment proposals worth more than Rs 3.50 lakh crore.

Describing this achievement as a matter of pride for the state, the Union Home Minister was informed that celebrating it as a festival, 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival' is proposed to be organized, which will be organized in the industrial area of Pantnagar-Rudrapur.

The Chief Minister invited the Union Home Minister to attend this program as the chief guest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured positive action on all the proposals of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government is committed to realising the vision of 'New India' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The constant guidance and cooperation of the Central Government are providing new energy to the development of the state. (ANI)

