India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Offer Prayers at Ancient Hanuman Temple

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday offered prayers at the ancient Hanuman Temple located on Chakrata Road.

On the occasion, he prayed to Lord Bajrangbali for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state, as well as for the state's progress, development, and public welfare.

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He said that Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, devotion, courage, and service. His life inspires us to practice selfless service, dedication, and a strong sense of duty. Worshipping Lord Hanuman helps dispel fear, crises, and negativity, while instilling courage, energy, and confidence in life.

The Chief Minister also urged the people of the state to adopt the ideals of Lord Hanuman and strengthen the spirit of unity, service, and cooperation in society.

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Earlier in the day, BJP leaders hailed the party's performance in Bengal as a historic shift, asserting that the victory is a clear mandate for the "double-engine" governance model.

Attributing the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhami stated that the results signal Bengal's transition toward a new era of development and good governance, aligning the state with the broader national vision for progress.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami said, "The victory in Bengal is no ordinary win. It represents the hopes and aspirations of the people there. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the double-engine governments across the country today have become synonymous with development and good governance. After a long time, Bengal has also moved in that direction."

Regarding the assembly elections in Uttarakhand in 2027, he said, "You must be seeing the trend in the country. Today, wherever elections are held, the public is prioritising double-engine governments. And in Uttarakhand, in all the elections that have taken place, the divine-like public of Uttarakhand has given its blessings to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ever since our Prime Minister Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, or since he was declared a candidate, the people of Uttarakhand have consistently supported the Bharatiya Janata Party." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)