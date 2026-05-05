Mumbai: Police Form SIT To Probe Fake Birth Certificate Racket Linked to Illegal Foreign Nationals

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Mumbai Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged racket involving the issuance of fake birth certificates, following findings that such documents may have been used by illegal foreign nationals to obtain official identity records. The move comes after a civic probe flagged large-scale irregularities in the city’s birth registration system. The SIT, headed by senior crime branch officials, will investigate offences related to fraudulent birth registration certificates. The team includes officers from the crime branch and special units, indicating the seriousness of the matter.

Police officials said preliminary findings suggest that a significant number of fake birth certificates may have been issued through незаконные means, prompting a coordinated investigation into the network involved. Mumbai Police ACP Booked Under POCSO Act for Flashing Private Parts at Minor Girl in Worli.

Civic Probe Flags Large-Scale Irregularities

The investigation follows an internal report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which uncovered discrepancies in the birth and death registration system. The report found that tens of thousands of corrections to birth records between 2024 and 2026 were carried out using an outdated system rather than the mandated Civil Registration System (CRS). In total, over 87,000 such corrections were identified, raising concerns about the integrity of official records and possible misuse for незаконные purposes. Mumbai 'Mysterious' Deaths: 4 of Family Die After Eating Watermelon After Biryani in Pydhonie.

FIRs and Officials Under Scrutiny

Earlier this year, police registered a First Information Report against two former civic health department officials accused of approving birth certificates without proper verification of documents. The civic probe also recommended disciplinary action against officials found to have bypassed established procedures. Authorities are examining whether these lapses were part of a larger organised racket.

Link to Illegal Immigration Concerns

Officials suspect that the fraudulent certificates may have been used by illegal migrants to establish identity and access services. The issue came to light during a wider drive to identify undocumented foreign nationals in the city. Previous investigations have indicated that fake birth documents could enable individuals to obtain other forms of identification, raising broader concerns about documentation systems and verification processes.

Wider Audit and System Reforms

In response to the findings, civic authorities have initiated a broader audit of birth and death records across Mumbai to assess the full extent of irregularities. Measures are also being considered to strengthen verification protocols and prevent misuse of outdated systems.

The SIT is expected to examine the role of officials, intermediaries, and beneficiaries involved in the alleged racket. Authorities have indicated that further action, including arrests and additional FIRs, may follow based on the findings. The case highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining the integrity of civic documentation systems, particularly in large urban centres like Mumbai.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).