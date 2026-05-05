‘Backstabbers’: DMK Leader's Cryptic Post As Congress Considers Supporting Vijay’s TVK

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A cryptic social media post by Saravanan Annadurai has triggered political speculation in Tamil Nadu, as discussions intensify over possible support from the Indian National Congress to actor-politician Vijay for government formation. The two-word post, “The Backstabbers”, appeared shortly after Congress confirmed it had been approached by Vijay’s party.

The message, posted on X, has drawn attention across political circles, though Annadurai did not clarify its intended target. The timing of the post has added to ongoing speculation about shifting alliances following the Assembly election outcome. Kolathur Election Result 2026: MK Stalin Becomes Second Sitting CM After Jayalalithaa To Lose Poll in Tamil Nadu.

DMK Leader's Cryptic Post

The Backstabbers. — Saravanan Annadurai (@saravofcl) May 5, 2026

Congress Considers Supporting Vijay’s TVK

The Congress leadership has said that the decision on whether to support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be taken by its Tamil Nadu unit, based on local political considerations. Senior leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Girish Chodankar, held discussions in New Delhi to review the post-election scenario.

Following the meeting, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal confirmed that Vijay had formally sought the party’s support to form a government. Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: DMK Worker Breaks Down in Tears After Party Slips to 3rd As TVK Surges in Early Trends, Tents Removed at Chennai HQ (Watch Videos).

Numbers Game in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The political uncertainty comes after a fractured mandate in the 234-member Assembly. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but remains short of the 118-seat majority mark. The Congress holds five seats, while smaller parties account for a handful of others, making their support crucial for government formation.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secured 59 seats, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 47. The Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat.

The situation has put pressure on existing alliances, particularly between the DMK and Congress, which contested the elections together. Congress leaders have reiterated that their decision will be guided by the mandate for a secular government and have ruled out supporting any arrangement involving the BJP or its allies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Saravanan Annadurai). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).