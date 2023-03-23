Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday released the development booklet 'Ek Saal Nai Misal' at a function held in Dehradun on the completion of one year of the state government.

On this occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uttarakhand is heading for development and it is a proud moment for BJP that it became the first party in the state to return to power.

While addressing the public at the event, he said, "Today is an important day in many ways. Our government is constantly working to fulfil the vision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put before the people of Uttarakhand. People of Uttarakhand elected us last year making our party the first party in the state to serve the people for back-to-back terms".

He further mentioned that the public of Uttarakhand is intelligent and has reposed their faith in the current government.

"With the blessings of the public, today Uttarakhand is moving towards "Utkrisht Uttarakhand". I can say this with the claim that the people of the state are intelligent and they know who can take this state forward. The public tested us on every criterion and gave us the opportunity to rule again. The victory we got a year ago was the victory of people, people, mind and the people of Uttarakhand," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister also pointed out that the government is focused on the agenda of development and in the last one year various schemes and projects have been taken in this regard.

"During the last one year, we have spent each and every moment of ours in the service of Uttarakhand. We have prepared a blueprint for the development of the state. In one year, we have implemented the promises made to the public," he said.

"We had taken a pledge before the public that we will bring a uniform civil code within Uttarakhand, and we are working fast on it. The conversion was working like a big sin in the state, so we decided not to let our original Devbhoomi get spoiled. For this, we came up with the anti-conversion Act. Now we have got two AIIMS. Be it the Chardham all-weather road or the elevated Road, work is progressing at a fast pace," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 23 last year took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

