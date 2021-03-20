New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence on Friday night.

The meeting went on for around 2 hours.

On March 10, Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. He replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources. (ANI)

