Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Mostamanu Mahotsav via virtual medium and inaugurated 15 development projects worth over Rs 62 crore in Pithoragarh district. The projects include initiatives related to health, education, drinking water, and tourism.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said the Mostamanu fair is a symbol of faith and a reflection of Uttarakhand's rich cultural traditions and rural life. "It is not just a religious or traditional festival but an integral part of our social fabric. Such festivals play a vital role in preserving our heritage and passing it on to future generations," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant efforts are being made to preserve and promote India's religious and cultural heritage. Under his guidance, the state government is continuously working towards the overall development of Uttarakhand, as well as for the reconstruction of religious places and to protect our cultural identity. Like Kedarkhand, the work of reviving and beautifying the mythological temples of Kumaon, located in Manaskhand, is also being undertaken.

The Chief Minister informed that beautification works at the Mostamanu temple are underway at a cost of around Rs 1 crore, while the Haat Kalika Temple in Gangolihat is being redeveloped with an outlay of more than Rs 6 crore. Modern parking spaces are being constructed near Bajeti Shani Temple, Hanuman Temple, and Lakshmi Narayan Temple at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

He stated that the government is working with full commitment to the holistic development of the region. A new medical college building in Pithoragarh is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 750 crore, and a 50-bed critical care block is also coming up at the college at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

Additionally, new bus stations are being built in Askot, Gangolihat, and Dharchula at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and a roadways workshop has already been completed in Pithoragarh. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, road projects worth over Rs 327 crore are ongoing in the district.

Pithoragarh is already connected to Haldwani, Dehradun, and Delhi by air. An MoU has been signed between the Airports Authority of India and the state government to upgrade the Pithoragarh airport into a modern facility at a cost of Rs 450 crore, work on which will begin soon, Dhami said.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has urged the countrymen to use indigenous products as much as possible, thereby strengthening the resolve for a self-reliant India. He expressed happiness that many stalls featuring our indigenous products have been set up at this fair, where products made by local artisans, craftsmen, farmers, and women's groups have been displayed. He appealed to the people of the state to adopt the mantra of "Adopt Swadeshi, Make the Country Strong" and use indigenous products whenever possible.

The Chief Minister made several announcements for the development of the district. These include treatment of landslide-prone areas in Devat Purchauda village of Bin block, protective work on the Naini Saini-Devat Purchauda-Kumdar-Kanari motor road, and construction of an Eco Park and Smriti Van in Chandak.

He also announced the beautification of the Mostamanu temple, the double cutting of the Ghantakarn-Chandak road, the construction of the Halpati-Mostamanu road, and the development of a city garden near Naini Saini Airport. (ANI)

