New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed important issues related to the state. The Chief Minister requested the Union Defence Minister to merge Ranikhet and Lansdowne Cantonment area with municipalities which will help in the overall development of tourism and public facilities in these areas.

He requested to grant permission to use the military helipads of Dharchula and Joshimath under RCS air service. The Chief Minister also requested to waive the fee payable for the services of the Indian Air Force for disaster and relief work of the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Defence Minister to get the maintenance and upkeep work of Tharali Dewal-Mundoli-Van motor road from Gwaldam via Nandkesari done by the Public Works Department in future also.

He said that this road is the main route of the important Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra of the state. "This is an important journey organised every 12 years, which is proposed for the year 2026. This Yatra is a symbol of the state's religious and cultural faith"

The Union Defence Minister assured positive action on all the proposals.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Energy and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and requested special assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and development of hydroelectric projects in the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to automate the power lines in the Rishikesh-Haridwar area and also for a viability gap fund of Rs 4,000 crore for the construction of hydroelectric projects in the Kumaon and Upper Yamuna regions of the state, a release said.

The Chief Minister also requested a viability gap fund of Rs 3,800 crore for the development of pump storage projects in remote and difficult terrain of the state so that energy generation capacity can be increased in these areas and local development can also be promoted.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister requested approval of the DPR of two important projects of Pitkul under the Power System Development Fund and also requested for approval of both these projects with a 100 per cent grant. The cost of these projects is Rs 1007.82 crore.

The Chief Minister drew the attention of the Union Minister to the practical challenges of the current guidelines regarding the construction of residential units for the weaker income group under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

He also informed that the State Government is successfully running projects under the private partnership model, but the system of lump sum central grants is affecting the cash flow of the projects.

The Chief Minister urged that the phased assistance system (like 40:40:20) applicable on government land should also be implemented in private land-based projects.

He said that clear guidelines be given to banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions in this regard so that the beneficiaries of the EWS category can easily get loan facilities.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to extend the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) beyond Modipuram Meerut Marg to Haridwar. This will not only solve the traffic problem in the state but will also promote urbanisation and overall economic development. (ANI)

