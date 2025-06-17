Mumbai, June 17: India Post has officially released the 4th merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025 on its official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This supplementary list offers another opportunity for candidates who were not shortlisted in the first three rounds.

The latest merit list is available state-wise and includes the names of shortlisted candidates for positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across various postal circles in India. The selection is purely based on Class 10 academic performance, with no written examination involved. UGC NET June 2025 Date: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Detailed Schedule of UGC NET Exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Exam City Slips and Admit Cards Expected Next.

How to Check India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025

Visit the official portal of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Navigate to the 'Candidate’s Corner'

Click on ‘GDS Online Engagement’

Download the Supplementary List-IV for their respective postal circle

Shortlisted candidates will receive communication from their respective Divisional Head/Post Office regarding the document verification schedule. Prompt response is crucial, as this step finalizes the provisional selection. Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Out at sebaonline.org: SEBA Announces Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Documents Required for India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025:

Original and self-attested copies of Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

Proof of date of birth

Category/caste certificate (if applicable)

Computer training certificate

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter ID)

Passport-sized photographs

It must be noted that failure to produce the required documents may lead to cancellation of the selection.

The release of the 4th GDS merit list is a significant step in the ongoing recruitment drive. Aspirants are urged to regularly monitor the official website, email, and SMS notifications for updates and ensure all documentation is in order to avoid last-minute issues.

