Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 19 (ANI): Mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:55 IST.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Inter-Faith Couple Found Dead in Shamli District, Police Suspect Suicide.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.

Also Read | REET 2022 Answer Key Released At retbser2022.in; Here's How to Download.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)