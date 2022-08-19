The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website of REET---reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24. The Question Booklet was released on July 26.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. CUET UG 2022: Admit Card for CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Examination Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Steps To Download

Steps to check REET 2022 answer key:

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in Go to the link ‘Click to view Answer Key’ Select shift and booklet number The REET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

For raising objections, candidates will have to pay ₹300 for each question. The objection link is also available on the official website of REET mentioned above. Candidates need to login into the page with their credentials to raise the objections till August 25, 2022 till 12 AM.

