Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Four people were killed in a vehicle crash accident near Chila Barrage Power House in the Lakshman Jhula police station area of Pauri district on Monday.

The forest department vehicle crashed due to a technical fault. 10 forest department employees, including two rangers and a warden, were on board. The accident occurred during the speed trial of the vehicle when it crashed near the Chilla powerhouse.

Four forest department personnel died on the spot. The SDRF team rescued five injured people and immediately hospitalised them at AIIMS in Rishikesh for treatment. A female forest worker fell into the canal. The search operation to find the missing female worker was halted at night due to darkness.

The Uttarakhand Forest Minister condoled the deaths of four forest department personnel.

"I came to know about this tragic incident in which four of our personnel, including two rangers, were killed. An SDO is missing. Five have been injured and hospitalised. I have ordered an investigation into this case. I pray to God that the bereaved family gathers the courage to face the situation."

Anil Chanyal, SDM Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal emphasised that a search operation to rescue missing forest department personnel is underway.

"Details on how the crash happened are awaited. The search is underway to find the missing forest personnel." (ANI)

